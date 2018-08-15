CLOSE
$95K Worth of Ramen Noodles Stolen!!

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A trailer filled with nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles was stolen from a gas station 30 miles south of Atlanta, according to WAGA.

The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron in Fayetteville, Georgia when someone hauled it away, including a load of $98,000 worth of noodles.

Officials believe someone stole the trailer between July 25 and Aug. 1.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the culprit in five car break-ins, a stolen motorcycle, and the nabbed noodle trailer.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

$95K Worth of Ramen Noodles Stolen!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
