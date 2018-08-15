CLOSE
National
Home > National

Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller Says Trump Used the ‘N-Word’

0 reads
Leave a comment
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-DAVOS-SUMMIT

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Penn Jillette has come forward to back a claim from Omarosa Manigault Newman that tapes of their “Celebrity Apprentice” host Donald Trump using racist language on set does indeed exist. And he is sure of this because, “I was in the room,” he told Vulture in an interview posted Tuesday.

Half of the magician duo Penn and Teller (who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012) told Vulture that he personally witnessed Trump saying “racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable.”

Despite Trump tweeting Monday that he got a call from “Celebrity Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett who assured him that no such tapes exist, Jillette says he knows for a fact that Burnett has tapes of Trump saying disparaging, racist remarks while working on the show.

However, he will not get in to the specifics of what Trump said because now that Trump is president, the “stakes are really high.”

“Nothing I can say here hurts my career. But for the world the stakes are higher,” he told Vulture. “And what I’m trying to do here is tell you the story emotionally without telling you specifics. I would not feel comfortable talking about what I felt I saw in that room — because when I was on that show I was sleeping four to five hours a night. I was uncomfortable. ‘Stress’ is the wrong word, but I was not at my best.”

Jillette added that Trump would also make sexual remarks about women that made him uneasy.

“He would ask one castmember if he’d rather have sex with this woman or that woman,” he said.

And yet, Jillette would not budge on specifics because “I am an unreliable narrator. What I do, as much as anything, is I’m a storyteller. And storytellers are liars. So I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong.”

As previously reported, Omarosa claimed to have heard the tapes herself, which allegedly include Trump using the N-word during production of the NBC series.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Kamm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Fabrice Coffrini and Getty Images

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Our Love for the Cavs’ Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller Says Trump Used the ‘N-Word’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close