DL’s GED Section: Aretha Franklin ‘Broke Every Single Barrier’

As the world mourns the loss of Aretha Franklin, DL says that, “we are at a loss for words,” because there are no words to describe the type of greatness that she embodied. She was the soundtrack from the civil rights movement all the way up to our first Black President. The Queen of Soul, “broke every single barrier,” and did things that no one before her had ever done, things that may never be done again. While we are devastated by her death we will be forever grateful for her life.

