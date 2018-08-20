CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage

1 reads
Leave a comment
Teyana Taylor In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s Petty Level Is Through The Roof

Teyana Taylor isn’t willing to let go of the Jeremih beef just yet, she’s still finding ways to rub it in. After getting him kicked off his own tour she decided to stick it to him one last time during a recent performance in Chicago. Taylor brought Rachel Leigh on stage, girlfriend to Ryan from Black Ink Chicago and the mother of Jeremih’s child. Teyana then proceeded to lead her in a sensual dance routine to “3Way,” a song from her recent album.

Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close