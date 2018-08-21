CLOSE
North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video]

A North Carolina teacher is upset after she was suspended because of her role as a part time pole dance instructor.

Kandice Mason is a sixth grade teacher who loves her job, but she also happens to love pole dancing.

Mason, who has three degrees, was suspend when a video that she posted to her private Facebook account was leaked. In the video, Mason can be seen pole dancing and wearing underwear that cover just about as much as a bikini would.

Now her career is hanging in the balance, but she says that she’s never been ashamed of pole dancing. However she told ABC 11 that, “I’ve worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I’m passionate about.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

