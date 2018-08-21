North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video]

A North Carolina teacher is upset after she was suspended because of her role as a part time pole dance instructor.

Kandice Mason is a sixth grade teacher who loves her job, but she also happens to love pole dancing.

Mason, who has three degrees, was suspend when a video that she posted to her private Facebook account was leaked. In the video, Mason can be seen pole dancing and wearing underwear that cover just about as much as a bikini would.

Now her career is hanging in the balance, but she says that she’s never been ashamed of pole dancing. However she told ABC 11 that, “I’ve worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I’m passionate about.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV 16 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV 1. Jesse Williams 1 of 16 2. Jill Scott 2 of 16 3. Denzel Washington 3 of 16 4. Paula Patton: Precious 4 of 16 5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven 5 of 16 6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me 6 of 16 7. Orlando Jones: Drumline 7 of 16 8. Roberta Flack 8 of 16 9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher 9 of 16 10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II 10 of 16 11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee 11 of 16 12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile 12 of 16 13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office 13 of 16 14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show 14 of 16 15. President Barack Obama 15 of 16 16. Mr. T 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com