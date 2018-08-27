CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING: Who Is David Katz?

10 reads
Leave a comment

More information has come out about the suspected gunman in yesterday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

David Katz, a 24-year-old man from Baltimore, was identified as the shooter. He killed two people and wounded at least nine others at a video game tournament before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

Police say Katz was a gamer who traveled to Jacksonville to compete in the Madden NFL 19 competition and was upset that he lost. According to EA Sports, Katz had won a similar competition in 2017. He returned to the site with a handgun and opened fire as the competition was live streamed on Twitch. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts

  • Investigators say it was not terrorism. Just a sore loser with a gun.
  • Video games should provide a distraction from the horrors of the real world.
  • Another shooting and more calls for Congress to do something.
  • Some paramedics happened to be nearby and heard the chaos. They ran to the scene to help the wounded.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

david , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING , Katz , who

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close