JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING: Who Is David Katz?

More information has come out about the suspected gunman in yesterday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.
David Katz, a 24-year-old man from Baltimore, was identified as the shooter. He killed two people and wounded at least nine others at a video game tournament before reportedly turning the gun on himself.
Police say Katz was a gamer who traveled to Jacksonville to compete in the Madden NFL 19 competition and was upset that he lost. According to EA Sports, Katz had won a similar competition in 2017. He returned to the site with a handgun and opened fire as the competition was live streamed on Twitch. (USA Today)
Fasho Thoughts
- Investigators say it was not terrorism. Just a sore loser with a gun.
- Video games should provide a distraction from the horrors of the real world.
- Another shooting and more calls for Congress to do something.
- Some paramedics happened to be nearby and heard the chaos. They ran to the scene to help the wounded.
