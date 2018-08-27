JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING: Who Is David Katz?

More information has come out about the suspected gunman in yesterday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

David Katz, a 24-year-old man from Baltimore, was identified as the shooter. He killed two people and wounded at least nine others at a video game tournament before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

Police say Katz was a gamer who traveled to Jacksonville to compete in the Madden NFL 19 competition and was upset that he lost. According to EA Sports, Katz had won a similar competition in 2017. He returned to the site with a handgun and opened fire as the competition was live streamed on Twitch. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts

Investigators say it was not terrorism. Just a sore loser with a gun.

Video games should provide a distraction from the horrors of the real world.

Another shooting and more calls for Congress to do something.

Some paramedics happened to be nearby and heard the chaos. They ran to the scene to help the wounded.

