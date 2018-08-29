CLOSE
DETERMINED BRIDE GETS TO HAVE HER FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE

An Ohio bride-to-be had everything all set for her dream wedding. She had the man of her dreams, the perfect venue and, most importantly, the perfect song for her father-daughter dance.There was just one problem — her father wasn’t going to be able to be there.

Janae Hauger always dreamed of dancing with her dad at her wedding, but just weeks before the big day, he fell ill and was diagnosed with pancreatitis. He was going to have to remain in the hospital for several weeks, and just three days before the wedding, was told he definitely wouldn’t be able to make it.

Janae was crushed, but she was going to dance with dad one way or another.

Hours before her wedding, Janae, her mother and her siblings got dressed up and went to the hospital. Staff arranged to have her dad brought down to the chapel where she greeted him in her wedding gown.

With tears in his eyes, he stood up and shared a dance with his daughter to Darius Rucker’s song “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.” When the song was over he told her, “You go get married now!” (People)

 

Photos
