Football Player Fumbles Off-Field With Racist Video Saying Ex-Teammates Were ‘Monkeys’

Acollege football player at the University of Arizona was cut from his team Monday (Aug. 27) after referring to his former teammates as “monkeys” in a recently surfaced video.

Santino Marchiol, a linebacker, made the racially offensive comment about members of his former squad at Texas A&M twice in the clip, which made internet rounds last week. The clip has since been deleted, but was enough to cancel Marchiol’s time with the Arizona Wildcats, the team’s coach Kevin Sumlin announced.

Texas A&M fans also saw the disturbing video before it was taken down, USA Today Sports reported.

An unknown woman is shown watching game film of Marchiol in the video. She is heard asking the athlete about a player with the jersey number 26 before Marchiol says, “Yeah one of those monkeys.”

The woman then asked Marchiol about another player, and he used the insult again. “Yeah, they call him the monkey safety,” the athlete said through laughter.

Marchiol’s comment has cost him a spot on the Arizona team and has also ruined his credibility in his misconduct case against Texas A&M. The athlete, who recently transferred to Arizona from Texas, alleged that Texas A&M’s new coaching staff illegally ordered summer practices and provided hundreds of dollars to him to entertain recruits, SB Nation reported. His allegations suggested that Texas violated several National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules.

The player asked the NCAA for a waiver to grant him immediate eligibility to transfer from Texas to Arizona — a request that was seemingly pushed through after the NCAA passed a rule allowing immediate eligibility for players if their previous schools had violated the association’s rules.

