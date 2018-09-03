CLOSE
National
Man Who Shot Markeis McGlockton Speaks Out: ‘I Followed The Law’

The 28-year-old was shot and killed on July 19.

The man who shoot 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in front of his girlfriend and 5-year-old son is speaking out for the first time. Michael Drejka, 47, is standing by he followed Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” Law.

According to ABC, Djerka said, “It felt like I was tackled or someone hit me from behind with something.” He also whined about handicap parking spots, which was how the dispute started, “My whole life it’s always been looking for a handicap parking spot. It’s always touched a nerve with me…because they’re abused and used,” Drejka said.

He also said, “I followed the law the way I thought the law was supposed to be followed. I cleared every hurdle that that law had to…had to put in front of me.” He added, “I’ve never been confronted like that.”

The attorney for the McGlockton’s family, Michele Rayner, said, “Michael Drejka is nothing more to me than a vigilante. He’s nothing more than a wannabe cop that is out here patrolling,” He continued, “Markeis McGlockton was a father. He was a son. He was shot down in front of his child. He collapsed and died in front of his child over a parking spot. … But what he did not know is that he did not do what was right. He did not follow the law, and in fact, he murdered someone in cold blood,”

See the interview below:

On July 19, McGlockton parked in a handicap spot at the Clearwater convenience store while his 5-year-old son and girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 25, waited in the car on Thursday. Drejka approached Jacobs and looked for a handicap permit on the vehicle. He confronted Jacobs and they began yelling at each other. A surveillance video showed McGlockton walked out the store and pushed Drejka to the ground. McGlockton then took a few steps back before Drejka pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. McGlockton can be seen staggering back into the store before collapsing.

Drejka has been charged with manslaughter. We hope the McGlockton family receives justice.

