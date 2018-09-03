Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad

Colin Kaepernick has been securing the bag the entire time he’s been out of the NFL.
In a bold move on Monday, Nike revealed that Kaepernick is the face of the 30th Anniversary of their iconic “Just Do It” campaign. The series features black and white photos of athletes Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, and LeBron James.
The caption in front of Kaepernick’s black and white image, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial
Kaepernick has been with Nike since 2011 when the company signed him to its endorsement roster.
“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.
More details on Kaep’s Nike deal:
See some of the Just Do It ads below.
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Stand for something, or fall for anything.1 of 6
2. Woke bae.2 of 6
3. Leader of the pack.3 of 6
4. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth Kenny4 of 6
5. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata Shakur5 of 6
6. Dignity, Pride, Roots.6 of 6
