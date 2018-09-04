Ying Yang Twins Admit Their Song Wait Got Free From 106 & Park Fired [Exclusive Interview]

Entertainment
| 09.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Ying Yang Twins

Source: Studio One / Radio One

The Ying Yang Twins are legends in Hip Hop wether you want to believe it or not. The Atlanta, GA duo debuted their first album in 2000, but rose to fam in 2004 with Lil Jon’s “Get Low.” Not too long after the hits kept on coming with over a hand full of songs that hit number one on the charts.

Related: Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl Halftime Show And Her List Is Extra Lit! [Exclusive Video]

Songs like “Whistle While You Twerk” and “Wait (The Whisper Song) had people all over the country singling crunk music. But little do people know, these songs caused two huge storms of controversy. Check out the interview asThe Ying Yang twins explain how Wait go Free from 106 & Park fired.

Ying Yang Twins Admit Their Song Wait Got Free From 106 & Park Fired [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close