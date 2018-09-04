CLOSE
Feature Story
Kim Kardashian Denies Having Sex With Drake

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Taking cues from a wild rumor thread on Twitter suggesting Drake has been hinting at a Kim affair for years, Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks speculated that a Kim romance is why Kanye ended the Pusha-T vs. Drake feud on a recent episode of ‘Everyday Struggle.’

Kim wasted no time shutting the rumor down. She commented under a clip of the episode, saying“Never happened. End of story.”

 

 

Kim Kardashian Denies Having Sex With Drake

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
