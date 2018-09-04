DL’S GED Section: Positive Reactions To Negativity

The Donald Trump presidency has brought about a lot of negativity. He has emboldened racists, embarrassed the country on the international stage, and called for violence in America. But, with all of the negativity, some people who have been directly attacked by Trump have not reacted negatively. People have taken to the streets to protest and run for office. Gay people, women, transgenders, and people of color are running for office. And they’re all running on their own values.

