BOW WOW: What’s Behind His Bizarre Behavior

We’re learning more details about what led to the bizarre behavior of Bow Wow on the set of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Last week, we reported on the rapper, actor and reality star’s meltdown, which included destroying nearly $300,000 worth in recording equipment and attacking crew members. Witnesses say Bow Wow transformed from “cool and collected to a person no one recognized” in the blink of an eye.

TMZ says the outburst came after Bow Wow’s girlfriend vented to him about a disagreement she had with a crew member. He believed he was being set up by crew members to start fights on the set.

Bow Wow has been removed from filming until further notice. While the production company plans to take the cost of damages out of his check, he’s threatening to walk if he gets stuck with the bill.

Fasho Thoughts:

They say there’s no such thing as bad press and it might be true. All this drama has our interest piqued in checking out the next season.

Did he go to the set for answers or vengence?

If producers were trying to start a fight, it looks like they got what they wanted.

Be careful what you wish for.

All indications suggest that Bow Wow’s life is pretty unstable at the moment.

