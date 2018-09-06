Recently, a photo of former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joes went viral and people online have been “job shaming” him. DL says that there is nothing wrong with Owens working at the grocery store. Black men have a history of doing whatever it takes to take care of their families and Owens was right, “no job is better than another.”

DL's GED Section: Geoffrey Owens Shaming

