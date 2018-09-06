CLOSE
Ty Dolla $ign Arrested After Drug Search

Tyrone William Griffin Jr aka Ty Dolla $ign was reportedly arrested today in Atlanta. police officers allegedly found marijuana and cocaine in the limo that he was riding in. There were reportedly several people in the limo with him but he was the only person arrested. Check out the footage below:

Ty and his camp were headed to perform alongside rapper G-Eazy. He was booked into Fulton County Jail and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.

His father is Tyrone Griffin Sr from the band Lakeside.

 

 

