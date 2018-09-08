CLOSE
Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO]

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty

A shoe allegedly went flying Friday night at a New York Fashion Week party and the shoe belonged Cardi B.

According to TMZCardi B apparently attempted to get physical with Nicki Minaj, at the Harper’s Bazaar NYFW party they both were attending. Eyewitnesses say Cardi “aggressively approached” Nicki’s table where she said a few choice words and lunged towards Nicki before being stopped by security.

However, she would go on to pull offer show and throw it but miss her target.

Cosmopolitan is reporting something a little different, saying that Nicki was taking a photo with Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony when Cardi walked past. Reportedly, Nicki deliberately stepped on Cardi’s train, and then Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki.

The ShadeRoom shared some shaky video of the incident. See the video below:

PEOPLE reports that immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside. Cardi was seen leaving the party barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.

There were reports of drama between the two women at the Met Gala, but both rappers have said in interviews that they are not feuding with each other. However, this recent incident says differently.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZCosmopolitan, PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Cardi B Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Photos
