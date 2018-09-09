CLOSE
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running For President

Iowa Democrats are interested in getting to know New Jersey's senator.

New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker received an important invitation to visit Iowa for a political event, signalling to many that Booker is already on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price announced Saturday that Booker agreed to be the keynote speaker at the party’s fall gala, days after Booker was in the national spotlight at the confirmation hearing for President Trump‘s high court nominee, Politico reported.

Price declined to say whether he asked other prospective candidates to appear at the event in Iowa, the first stop in the presidential primaries. He credited the senator as “a great speaker” whom he wanted to headline the gala.

“We’ve said all along that we welcome anyone who wants to help us get Democrats elected in 2018, and we’re happy to have Senator Booker’s help. This dinner is only about the great opportunities ahead of us in this election this fall,” Price told the news outlet.

In 2008, Iowa Caucus Democrats gave then-Sen. Barack Obama its seal of approval. Iowans connected with Obama’s message of hope and change, and he rode that wave of enthusiasm all the way to the White House.

The invitation suggests that Iowa Democrats want to get a closer look at Booker, and it presents an opportunity for the senator to test his message.

This is yet another indication that Booker will probably announce his candidacy. Other signs include him downplaying his interest in running for president–which nearly every candidate in office does before announcing a run for president.

During an exclusive interview with IOne family’s WRNB’s Quincy Harris Morning Show, Booker said: “My intention is to run for reelection. I’m not going to play coy. I’d definitely consider it (a presidential run).”

Booker has also used his platform in the Senate to fire up the base, as Obama did as a senator. Booker berated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a January hearing for her “amnesia” about hearing the president’s “shithole countries” remark toward Haiti and African nation.

On Thursday, Democrats applauded Booker for risking Senate expulsion for releasing documents Republicans tried to hide, which revealed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s preference for racial profiling as a law enforcement tool.

Photos
