LHH:H Moniece Slaughter Begs to Be Released from the Show

If you are a fan of the Love and Hip Hop franchise then you know who Moniece Slaughter is. She has been a staple on since the beginning of the Hollywood series and she has had enough. Moniece posted to the social media recently, begging producer Mona Scott Young to release her from her contract with the show.

Moniece posted the pic above with the caption that read, “As I have a moment to reflect. Peace and quiet. Just me, by myself. There are a few things I wanna get off my chest. I want to thank @monascottyoung@stefateaser & @msrocc68 for this opportunity and platform. It’s allowed me to be able to financially provide for myself and my son. Secondly, I have to thank everybody that encourages me and supports me and has grown with me over the past 5 seasons. Since Season 1 until now. There comes a time when we (adults), have to be honest with ourselves. A while ago. I arrived at a place where I realized continuing to come back (when I felt myself slipping emotionally/mentally) was doing me more harm than good. But after being told no to a clean release, and not being able to pursue other avenues in television; I simply returned to ensure my son was taken care of. At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown. I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I’m in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I’m miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It’s sucked the life out of me. My depression. My anxiety. My sleep deprivation. My weight loss. Are at an all time high. And with a slightly teary stare, I am begging you. Humbly. Desperately. Please. Release me. I don’t know how else to drive it home. But I feel like I’ve run out of options. Just release me. Let me go. And let’s be thankful for 5 amazing seasons. But I need off this ride. For my sanity. For my son. For myself. I neeeeeeeeddddd to be released. #withlove .”

Wow! Seems like the show is really stressing her out. Do you think Mona will let her go?

LHH:H Moniece Slaughter Begs to Be Released from the Show was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: