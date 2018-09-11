CLOSE
Mary J Blige Reveals If She Caught Fade With Faith

2014 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty

Shortly after the internet started buzzing about the altercation between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, rumored surfaced that Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige had a throw down at Diddy’s party in the Hamptons. Mary J. Blige is addressing if the incident happened or not.

Faith Evans

Source: Faith Evans / Faith Evans

It turns out those rumors are false! Mary told page six,”“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today.” Then she took the stage to walk the runway in NYFW. Mary also mentioned that she never saw herself modeling, saying, “I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

Photos
