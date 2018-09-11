Mary J Blige Reveals If She Caught Fade With Faith

Shortly after the internet started buzzing about the altercation between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, rumored surfaced that Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige had a throw down at Diddy’s party in the Hamptons. Mary J. Blige is addressing if the incident happened or not.

It turns out those rumors are false! Mary told page six,”“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today.” Then she took the stage to walk the runway in NYFW. Mary also mentioned that she never saw herself modeling, saying, “I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

