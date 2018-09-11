CLOSE
Tinashe Expected To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

You might know her from her song “2 On” or from all the drama with her ex Ben Simmons. Well, Tinashe could be dancing her way into your heart and into your tv screen. The singer has been rumored to be on the upcoming 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Tinashe’s expected to be partnered with dancer and choreographer, Gleb Savchenko.

This wouldn’t be on the her first time on TV.  She’s been on Empire and Two and a Half Men. If you’ve watched her perform you know the girl can dance! She’s said in interviews that dancing comes second nature to her.

ABC’s will announce the full cast line up, September 12th on Good Morning America.  Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to air on Monday, September 24 on ABC.

Tinashe Expected To Be On Dancing With The Stars was originally published on 92q.com

