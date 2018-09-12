DL gave black women a shout out “just because.” He could not believe the anger that he received from those who felt “excluded,” everyone was asking what about this group or what about the other group. He has a question for those who had an issue, he asks, if all of the women in his family are Black, who else should he lift up?

DL's GED Section: Shouting Out Black Women Is A Problem?

