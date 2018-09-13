Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best Friend Goals & The Predator

Feature Story
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

I headed to Toronto to partake in the wonders of the Toronto International Film Festival and the first stop was a midnight screening of The Predator starring Sterling K Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook and Jacob Tremblay.

That’s a lot of names right? This ensemble cast showcases the battle between man and the most lethal hunters in the world called Predators. This time around they are stronger and more vicious because they are on a mission to take the best DNA traits from other beings.

On this episode of Extra Butter we chat with Keegan Michael Key and Thomas Jane about working with director Shane Black who created some of the best lines in some of your favorite movies. We also joke about his character Luther and discuss Jordan Peele’s Oscar win.

The Predator is in theaters everywhere Friday.

Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best Friend Goals & The Predator was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close