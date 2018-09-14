RussRant: All About ‘Me’

Donald Trump tweeted that there’s no way that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. His logic was that Democrats made that large umber up to make him looks “as bad as possible.” That response shows that this man really thinks everything is about him.

