CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

EMINEM: Responds To MGK Diss

0 reads
Leave a comment

Eminem has finally responded to Machine Gun Kelly on a track.

On “Killshot,” Em responds to MGK’s “Rap Devil,” which itself was a response to the Kamikaze track “Not Alike.” Some of the best barbs include:

  • “I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you… I’d rather be [an] 80 year-old me than a 20-year-old you.”
  • “The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that he got Pac killed…. Oh, and I’m just playin’, Diddy. You know I love you.”
  • Other lyrics see Slim calling out MGK for naming himself after a gun, having a man bun and calling him a Stan.

Apparently Kelly thinks the diss was a day late and a dollar short. He posted a picture calling it a 6 out 10 with the caption, “Two weeks and three interviews later…” with toilet, laughing, and trash emojis with the hashtags #LegShot and #LetsTalkAboutIt.”

Kelly used the spotlight on him to announce the Binge EP, coming September 21st, where he will presumably go another round.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is the most interesting and relevant either artist has been in years.
  • A great rivalry can really bring the best out of both men.
  • Does it bring Em down a peg to know he’s spending his time responding to a guy half his age?
  • A real champion is ready, willing and able to take on any challenger. This is why Em’s the GOAT.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

diss , donjuanfasho , Eminem , fasho celebrity news , mgk , responds , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close