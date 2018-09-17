EMINEM: Responds To MGK Diss

Eminem has finally responded to Machine Gun Kelly on a track.

On “Killshot,” Em responds to MGK’s “Rap Devil,” which itself was a response to the Kamikaze track “Not Alike.” Some of the best barbs include:

“I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you… I’d rather be [an] 80 year-old me than a 20-year-old you.”

“The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that he got Pac killed…. Oh, and I’m just playin’, Diddy. You know I love you.”

Other lyrics see Slim calling out MGK for naming himself after a gun, having a man bun and calling him a Stan.

Apparently Kelly thinks the diss was a day late and a dollar short. He posted a picture calling it a 6 out 10 with the caption, “Two weeks and three interviews later…” with toilet, laughing, and trash emojis with the hashtags #LegShot and #LetsTalkAboutIt.”

Kelly used the spotlight on him to announce the Binge EP, coming September 21st, where he will presumably go another round.

Fasho Thoughts:

This is the most interesting and relevant either artist has been in years.

A great rivalry can really bring the best out of both men.

Does it bring Em down a peg to know he’s spending his time responding to a guy half his age?

A real champion is ready, willing and able to take on any challenger. This is why Em’s the GOAT.

