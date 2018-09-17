Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes

Over the weekend Katt Williams was in hot water after saying that Tiffany Haddish isn’t good at telling jokes. But he didn’t stop there! He went on the radio and roasted Wanda Smith too! Lunell says “he didn’t lie” when he was talking about Tiffany Haddish and we should know by now that Williams says how he feels no matter what, and she admires him for that. As far as the Wanda situation, she quotes Too Short, “if you can’t hang with the big dogs stay on the porch!” Lunell says that she was “tickled to death.”

Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

