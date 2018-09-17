CLOSE
Dwyane Wade Announces Retirement, He’s Returning To Miami

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images / Getty

15 year veteran of the NBA, Dwayne Wade, has announced his retirement! He will be retiring after the 2019 NBA season and he will be returning to Miami, where it all started.

Public School's Women's And Men's Spring 2017 Collection - Front Row

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

He made the announcement with an emotional 10-minute  video titled “One Last Dance,” saying, “When you first come in the league the vets tell you, ‘young fella, it’s gonna go by fast.’ You think at that time, nah, I’m just getting started. As I stand here today, September 16th at roughly 1:15 pm, I’m here to tell you, it goes by fast. I feel it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance. For one last season. This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have and I’m happy about that. And I’m gonna give it, for one last season, everything else I have left.”

Wade says he’s used the summer to reflect on his future and revealed that the death of his agent, Hank Thomas, made him feel that he lost a part of him.  Being traded back to Miami has helped fill the void a little, but he’s ready to see what else his career has in store for him off the court.

Watch Wade’s announcement below:

 

 

