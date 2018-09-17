CLOSE
We’ve Been Pronouncing Chrissy Tiegen And Ariana Grande’s Names Wrong This Entire Time!

Prepare to have your minds blown

Okay, apparently Chrissy Tiegen and Ariana Grande have been as sweet and okay with the world pronouncing their names wrong this entire time!

“[Gave] up a long time ago,” the 32-year-old cookbook author tweeted to her followers. “last name is tie-gen not tee-gen.”

Even though Chrissy pronounces it “tee-gen” sometimes, she had to tell one fan that tie-gen is the correct way to pronounce it. “It’s all v effed up,” she responded.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande fans have been pronouncing her name like “Grawnday” when in actuality, it’s “grandee.” What prompted her to pronounce it correctly? A recent interview which she was asked whether or not she would take on the moniker Ariana Grande-Davidson after she marries Pete Davidson.

“I have to keep Grande because my grandpa—I think of him with everything I do and he was so proud of my name. I should keep it. Ima keep it. My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother [Frankie Grande] kind of change it to [Grawnday] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it,” she explained. “I grew up saying [Grandee].”

Well, there you have it. Minds blown? Minds blown.

We’ve Been Pronouncing Chrissy Tiegen And Ariana Grande’s Names Wrong This Entire Time! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

