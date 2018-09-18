EMMYS: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner at Monday night’s 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. The Amazon show took home five awards, including best comedy series, while HBO’s Game of Thrones took best drama series.

FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story walked away with three honors.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named best variety talk series, while NBC’s Saturday Night Live was the outstanding variety sketch series.

In the acting categories, the big winners were The Crown‘s Claire Foy (Lead Actress in a Drama Series), The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys (Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Barry‘s Bill Hader (Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series).

TMZ called hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che‘s opening monologue “overly long,” “overly topical” and “cringeworthy.” The gossip blog said, “Some of the worst attempts at humor came in jokes about the #MeToo movement, with Che saying it was great being there with everyone who hadn’t been caught yet. Jost also quipped that Roseanne Barr had canceled herself, but got picked up by white nationalists.”

Tina Fey introduced the in memoriam segment and Aretha Franklin‘s “Amazing Grace” played during the montage — which featured Anthony Bourdain, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, David Cassidy, Hugh Hefner, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, John McCain and others.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Acting legend Henry Winkler won his first Emmy, for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry. The Happy Days star had been nominated three times before.

FULL WINNERS’ LIST:

Drama Series : Game of Thrones

: Game of Thrones Comedy Series : The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Limited Series : The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Variety Talk Series : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Variety Sketch Series : Saturday Night Live

: Saturday Night Live Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Claire Foy – The Crown

: Claire Foy – The Crown Lead Actor in a Drama Series : Matthew Rhys – The Americans

: Matthew Rhys – The Americans Directing for a Drama Series: Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Stephen Daldry – The Crown Writing for a Drama Series : Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields – The Americans

: Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields – The Americans Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Thandie Newton – Westworld

: Thandie Newton – Westworld Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones Directing for a Variety Series : Glenn Weiss – The Oscars

: Glenn Weiss – The Oscars Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Regina King – Seven Seconds

: Regina King – Seven Seconds Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special : Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

: Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama : William Bridges, Charlie Brooker – USS Callister, Black Mirror

: William Bridges, Charlie Brooker – USS Callister, Black Mirror Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Jeff Daniels – Godless

: Jeff Daniels – Godless Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Merritt Wever –Godless

: Merritt Wever –Godless Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : Bill Hader – Barry

: Bill Hader – Barry Lead Actress in a Comedy Series : Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Directing for a Comedy Series : Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Writing for a Comedy Series : Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry

