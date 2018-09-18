EMMYS: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner at Monday night’s 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. The Amazon show took home five awards, including best comedy series, while HBO’s Game of Thrones took best drama series.
FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story walked away with three honors.
HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named best variety talk series, while NBC’s Saturday Night Live was the outstanding variety sketch series.
In the acting categories, the big winners were The Crown‘s Claire Foy (Lead Actress in a Drama Series), The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys (Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Barry‘s Bill Hader (Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series).
TMZ called hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che‘s opening monologue “overly long,” “overly topical” and “cringeworthy.” The gossip blog said, “Some of the worst attempts at humor came in jokes about the #MeToo movement, with Che saying it was great being there with everyone who hadn’t been caught yet. Jost also quipped that Roseanne Barr had canceled herself, but got picked up by white nationalists.”
Tina Fey introduced the in memoriam segment and Aretha Franklin‘s “Amazing Grace” played during the montage — which featured Anthony Bourdain, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, David Cassidy, Hugh Hefner, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, John McCain and others.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Acting legend Henry Winkler won his first Emmy, for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry. The Happy Days star had been nominated three times before.
- While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for last year’s Oscars, Glenn Weiss asked Jan Svendsen to marry him. She said yes.
- Donald Glover dressed as his Atlanta character Teddy Perkins for the announcement of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations.
- In a taped bit, Michael Che handed out “Reparation Emmys” to African-American actors who’ve been overlooked.
FULL WINNERS’ LIST:
- Drama Series: Game of Thrones
- Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
- Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy – The Crown
- Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys – The Americans
- Directing for a Drama Series: Stephen Daldry – The Crown
- Writing for a Drama Series: Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields – The Americans
- Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton – Westworld
- Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- Directing for a Variety Series: Glenn Weiss – The Oscars
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
- Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King – Seven Seconds
- Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: William Bridges, Charlie Brooker – USS Callister, Black Mirror
- Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels – Godless
- Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever –Godless
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader – Barry
- Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Directing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Writing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry