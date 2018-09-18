CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

EMMYS: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big

3 reads
Leave a comment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner at Monday night’s 70th Annual Primetime Emmys. The Amazon show took home five awards, including best comedy series, while HBO’s Game of Thrones took best drama series.

FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story walked away with three honors.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named best variety talk series, while NBC’s Saturday Night Live was the outstanding variety sketch series.

In the acting categories, the big winners were The Crown‘s Claire Foy (Lead Actress in a Drama Series), The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys (Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Barry‘s Bill Hader (Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series).

TMZ called hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che‘s opening monologue “overly long,” “overly topical” and “cringeworthy.” The gossip blog said, “Some of the worst attempts at humor came in jokes about the #MeToo movement, with Che saying it was great being there with everyone who hadn’t been caught yet. Jost also quipped that Roseanne Barr had canceled herself, but got picked up by white nationalists.”

Tina Fey introduced the in memoriam segment and Aretha Franklin‘s “Amazing Grace” played during the montage — which featured Anthony Bourdain, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, David CassidyHugh Hefner, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, John McCain and others.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Acting legend Henry Winkler won his first Emmy, for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry. The Happy Days star had been nominated three times before.
  • While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for last year’s OscarsGlenn Weiss asked Jan Svendsen to marry him. She said yes.
  • Donald Glover dressed as his Atlanta character Teddy Perkins for the announcement of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations.
  • In a taped bit, Michael Che handed out “Reparation Emmys” to African-American actors who’ve been overlooked.

FULL WINNERS’ LIST:

  • Drama Series: Game of Thrones
  • Comedy SeriesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Limited SeriesThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Variety Talk SeriesLast Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
  • Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy – The Crown
  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys – The Americans
  • Directing for a Drama Series: Stephen Daldry – The Crown
  • Writing for a Drama Series: Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields – The Americans
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton – Westworld
  • Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
  • Directing for a Variety Series: Glenn Weiss – The Oscars
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
  • Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King – Seven Seconds
  • Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Ryan Murphy – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: William Bridges, Charlie Brooker – USS CallisterBlack Mirror
  • Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels – Godless
  • Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever  –Godless
  • Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader – Barry
  • Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Directing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Writing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Big , donjuanfasho , Emmys , fasho celebrity news , Maisel , Marvelous , Mrs , The , wins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close