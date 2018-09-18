CLOSE
Entertainment
Katt Williams Bows Down to Tiffany Haddish!

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Tiffany Haddish ran into Katt Williams at the 2018 Emmy Awards last night and no one expected this to happen!

Katt bowed down to Tiffany as she smiled and held her Emmy Award. She captioned the photo’s, “#emmys2018 #success#winners.”

Katt Williams On Stage

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Just a few days before, Katt was on an ATL morning radio show proclaiming that Tiffany had not quite earned her success as of yet, saying,”she has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour.” I guess he has had a change of heart.

Photos
