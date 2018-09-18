Tiffany Haddish ran into Katt Williams at the 2018 Emmy Awards last night and no one expected this to happen!

Katt bowed down to Tiffany as she smiled and held her Emmy Award. She captioned the photo’s, “#emmys2018 #success#winners.”

Just a few days before, Katt was on an ATL morning radio show proclaiming that Tiffany had not quite earned her success as of yet, saying,”she has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour.” I guess he has had a change of heart.

Katt Williams Bows Down to Tiffany Haddish! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: