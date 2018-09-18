CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say

A BLM sign was stolen from a church over the weekend in Maryland.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Several alarming reports of stolen and defaced Black Lives Matter signs at churches and other locations have emerged in recent years.

RELATED: White Woman Arrested For Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Signs, Salting Yard

A BLM sign was taken from a church in Maryland on Saturday (Sept. 15), an Anne Arundel police spokesman confirmed to CBS-owned WJZ. On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Annapolis reported the theft of the sign, which was hung outside of the building in 2015. Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the crime, according to the outlet.

Communities have responded to the vandalism in multiple ways, such as re-hanging their signs, erecting new ones and other forms of activism. After the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem in North Carolina discovered their BLM banner was taken and the word, “White” was spray-painted across its doors in April, faith leaders met to denounce racism. The church has dealt with repeated vandalism since late 2015, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Also, hundreds of students at Boston College walked out of classes for an anti-racism rally after two BLM signs were damaged on their campus last October, the Boston Globe reported. Vandals scrawled the word, “Don’t” to change the signs to say “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

Several faith, university and residential communities across the nation have shown that they will continue to stand up against racism and injustice by hanging their banners, erecting signs or holding onto their flags in support of Black Lives Matter.

SEE ALSO:

Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean

70th Emmy Awards - Creative Perspective

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

8 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Last night the Emmys aired and trended all over social media. Unfortunately, only three awards (out of 26) were given to Black talent: Regina King for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for "Seven Seconds," Thandie Newton for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in "Westworld" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" for outstanding reality/competition series. However, beyond the awards, there were some big moments that had Twitter on fire. See Also: President Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression From Jenifer Lewis' epic outfit to Michael Che's button pushing skits, check out last night's Blackest moments.

Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close