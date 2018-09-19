Men don’t like being described in certain ways, like adorable. Maybe call him handsome or sexy instead. They also don’t like distinguished either because it makes them feel old. Calling a man a dreamer comes off as a nice way to call him lazy. Men also don’t like the word lanky. Hear the rest of the list in the audio above to make sure you don’t offend your man.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10: Please Don’t Use These Adjectives To Describe Your Man was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: