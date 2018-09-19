CLOSE
Kourtney Kardashian Dating ‘Grown-ish’ Star Luka Sabbat? [PHOTOS]

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have a new boo thang… and he is 19 years younger than her.

According to PEOPLE, Kourtney and  20-year-old Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat were spotted together in Los Angeles and Chicago this weekend. A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, “His young age doesn’t seem to matter.”

Kourtney is great,” the source explains. “She seems very happy. She had fun in Chicago with friends and Luka. She is back in L.A. now with her kids. Things with Luka are pretty new. It’s not like she calls him a boyfriend.”

The source continues, “They are having fun. She finds Luka very charming and she is definitely interested. Everyone seems to have a very positive attitude about him.”

E! News have a source that reports that Kourtney and Luka “have been friends for awhile now, but have most recently been hanging out together more since Kourtney’s split with Younes [Bendjima].”

Neither Kourtney or Luka have not yet spoken on the status of their relationship but we will keep our eyes open.

Photos
