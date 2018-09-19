Michael Jordan donated $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief

Michael Jordan’s considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He can arguably be considered one of the biggest sneaker manufacturers in the country. The retired Bulls player is using all that money for good cause.

Over the last week the Carolinas were devastated after Hurricane Florence created deadly floods. The with the death toll rising to 37 deaths, the Carolinas relief effort will be great task. The NBA hall of famer says he’s donating a whopping $2 million dollars to relief funds.

Michael Jordan's father is from Wallace, he played his high school ball in Wilmington, he won a national championship in college as a North Carolina Tar Heel in Chapel Hill, and he is now the part-owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.

