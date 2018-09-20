RussRant: Trump Tells Hurricane Survivors To ‘Have A Good Time.’

Donald Trump was in North Carolina attempting to help and inspire survivors of hurricane Florence. Instead of inspiring them he said “This is a touch hurricane. The wettest we have ever seen from the standpoint of water.” What does that even mean? And the worst part is that after he hands out food he tells the people to, “have a good time.” What? These folks just lost everything and that’s what he decides to say. How long until he’s out of office?

