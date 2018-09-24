We all know that Mike Epps and Kevin Hart have been going at each other’s throats for several years now. Over the weekend, the pair had an exchange on social media when Hart posted this pic on IG:

Hart posted a pic of him while boxing when Epps decided to leave a comment that didn’t make much sense. It said, “No of that sh*t work I a real fight.” Teasing the misspelled words, Hart responded, “what u don’t do is proof read … erase it and right it again. P.S. OG’s aren’t supposed to troll. Go do something Constructive that doesn’t involve watching me or my career for a change. #CrabsInABarrell #EnvyBringsMajorJealousy.”

After realizing that he too misspelled a word, Hart wrote, “*write* Sh*t lol.”

Do you think these two will ever squash their beef?

Mike Epps is Trolling Kevin Hart on IG! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

