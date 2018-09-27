Unfortunately he wasn’t on the ‘good foot’…

Childish Gambino is postponing part of his tour because of an injury. TMZ says the rapper hurt his foot while performing in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. His current ‘This Is America’ trek is supposed to finish its run in the United States next month. It’s unclear if he will be able to finish it out. Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, has said that this will be his last tour ever. Let’s hope his foot injury isn’t too serious as well.

Childish Gambino Ends Final Tour Early After Injuring Foot was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

