Russ calls Trump’s recent press conference “the scariest thing” he’s seen in a while. Donald Trump was publicly lying on foreign countries, former president Obama, and the scary part was people actually believe him. His ride or dies said “he did good” when it was all over. Donald Trump is an embarrassment, we have been living in a spooky Halloween since he was elected.

#RussRant: 'Scary Sight'

