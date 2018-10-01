Jazzy Report: Way To Go Seattle!

Judges in Seattle have agreed to vacate the convictions of people who were punished due to marijuana possession before it was made legal. DL thinks that it should be taken a step further and it be legal for athletes too. He doesn’t believe athletes in places where it’s legal should be fined or punished for using marijuana.

