Oleebo is “ready to tell the world” about Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish’s new comedy, Night School. Oleebo say’s we need to be drunk to laugh at the movie! Haddish is the teacher and has an interesting way of teaching, her students. She took them to a boxing ring! Oleebo was taken back home by this movie because his other also had an interesting way of teaching.

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Night School’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

