Is Porsha Engaged??

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Porsha Williams is living her absolute best life and is having her best year ever! She just announced her pregnancy with her new man Dennis McKinley, now it looks like she has a new fiance.

Porsha had her gender reveal party over the weekend and reportedly got engaged as well. She was sporting and flashing this large rock on purpose.

 

Williams has not officially confirmed or denied the engagement.

 

Is Porsha Engaged?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

