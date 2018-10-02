CLOSE
BRETT KAVANAUGH: Information About 1985 Bar Fight Surfaces

During his time at Yale, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was involved in a bar fight that started after he threw ice at another guy at the bar, according to a police report.

According to Chad Ludington, Kavanaugh’s college classmate and a Yale basketball team member, the incident occurred on September 25th, 1985 after a UB40 concert.

Kavanaugh and his friends were drinking at a local bar in New Haven, Connecticut, when they spotted a man they thought looked like UB40 singer Ali Campbell. Kavanaugh and his friends were staring at the man, who became upset, told them to stop and dropped an expletive.

In response, Kavanaugh cursed at the guy and then “threw his beer at the guy,” according to Ludington.

Ludington added, “The guy swung at Brett.” After that, Kavanaugh’s friend and fellow Yale basketball player Chris Dudley threw a glass and hit the other man in the ear, causing bleeding, according to a police report.

The police report doesn’t say whether there were arrests related to the incident and there’s no indication that charges were filed.

The White House didn’t immediately comment on the news on Monday. (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Wonder if the UB40 concert and he bar fight were included on Kavanaugh’s calendar from the ’80s.
  • Ludington through said Kavanaugh threw beer in the man’s face, but the police report said it was ice.
  • According to the police report, Kavanaugh didn’t want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” kind of like the way he avoided answering some questions in last week’s hearing.
  • UB40’s biggest hit was “Red, Red Wine,” but Kavanaugh’s drink of choice is beer – a lot of beer.
