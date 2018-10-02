CLOSE
How Comfortable Is Too Comfortable When Flying?

Flying is uncomfortable. It makes sense to dress comfortably to make sitting in a tiny seat for way too long as enjoyable as possible. But how comfortable is too comfortable? Recently, Cardi B was photographed at New York’s JFK airport in a fluffy bathrobe and slippers. Yep, she was about to board the plane in the comfiest clothes possible — clothes most of us wouldn’t leave the house in. (Cosmo)

Fasho Thoughts :

  • How comfortable is too comfortable when it comes to flying? Is a bathrobe and slippers too comfortable?
  • What do you usually wear on a long flight?
  • What’s the craziest outfit you’ve ever seen someone wear on a plane?
