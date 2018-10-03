Voices: 20 Years Of Swizz Beatz

10.03.18
Producer Swizz Beatz has staked his claim as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest and most innovative producers every since we heard the classic “Ruff Ryders Anthem” on DMX‘s debut LP “It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot.” 20 Years later Swizz is just hitting his stride and set to release his latest album “Poison” executive produced by J. Cole.

Swizz talks about working on “It’s Dark” & Jay-Z’s classic “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life,” Family Business & Lil Wayne in Voices.

