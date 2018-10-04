CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio State To Offer Degrees In Gaming

1 reads
Leave a comment

Attention all gamers!

Soon you will be able to earn a degree from Ohio State University in competitive gaming.

colleagues playing video game during break in creative office

Source: Nikada / Getty

10TV reports that the university created a “eSports” program that will involve classes teaching students gaming, production, business and the impact of health. The program will debut sometime in 2019.

“We’re always looking for ways we can pull in different, diverse groups of students and their backgrounds and what they’re doing and what their interests are,” said Associate Vice President for Student Life Molly Ranz Calhoun.

Turn that hobby into a career that makes millions a year!

Hunger Games: Drunken Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

11 photos Launch gallery

Hunger Games: Drunken Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

Continue reading Hunger Games: Drunken Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

Hunger Games: Drunken Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

Source: 10TV

Ohio State To Offer Degrees In Gaming was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close