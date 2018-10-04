CLOSE
Feature Story
T.I. Takes Notes From JAY-Z & Apologizes To Tiny For Cheating Scandal

So part of the re-brand for rappers and comedians lately has been their ability to seem human. Nothing accomplishes that task better than admitting when you’re wrong, and asking your loved ones for forgiveness. Check this out.

Via | HipHopDX

T.I. was evidently in a remorseful mood when he wrote “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up.” Throughout the new track, the Grand Hustle boss expresses regret over cheating on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. 

Much like JAY-Z did on 4:44, Tip confesses his sins and seemingly wishes he could do things differently.

“It’s amazing all the shit I’ve done,” he begins. “Such examples I’ve been setting for my son/All she did was stay down and have my kids/All the time just to realize I ain’t shit/Such audacity that I must have/To get in mid-company and slap on ass.”

T.I. Takes Notes From JAY-Z & Apologizes To Tiny For Cheating Scandal was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
