Pooch Hall from “The Game” Arrested!

2nd Annual Hollywood Heals: Spotlight On Tourette Syndrome

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Oh Wow!!! Actor from “The Game” and “Ray Donovan” Pooch Hall was arrested Wednesday for a DUI and Child endangerment. Apparently, Marion “Pooch” Hall got so wasted that he couldn’t drive, so he allowed his 2 yr old son  to drive him home.

TV One's 2016 TCA Critic's Tour - Arrivals

Source: Liliane Lathan / Getty

The incident happened around 7:30 pm, witnesses watched in horror as they saw the car driving down the street with the 2yr old sitting in his lap and attempting to steer the car as it veered off the road and drove into a parked car. When the witnesses ran over to look in, the child was crying and his car seat was uninstalled and on the floor of the backseat.

Hall could barely walk and his blood alcohol was 3 times the legal limit. He caught a DUI and child endangerment charge with a bail of $100k. The son was released to his wife.

Pooch Hall from “The Game” Arrested! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
