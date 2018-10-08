Real Housewives of Potomac husband, Michael Darby, has had all of his charges dropped in the groping case of a Bravo TV cameraman.

The 51-year-old is married to cast member Ashley Darby. Prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree assault and improper sexual contact against him due to insufficient evidence and there were no witnesses.

Michael’s attorney stated, “The charges were dropped. They were baseless. There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen. The peace order request by the alleged victim was also denied. There was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here.”

RHOP Husband Has Charges Dropped! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: