Tina Turner’s husband has definitely earned the “Husband of the Year” award. According to her new autobiography, Tina Turner: My Love Story, she had a near deadly bout with kidney disease.

Tina Turner revealed the secret about her kidney ailment saying that it happened back in 2013. She became ill and desperately needed a transplant. Her kidneys were only functioning at 20% when her husband, German music executive, Erwin Bach, offered her one of his organs. Tina said, “[He] shocked me by saying that he wanted to give me one of his kidneys. [I was] overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer.

Tina Turner, 78, married Erwin Back, 72, in a private ceremony in 2013.

Tina Turner’s Husband Gave Her a Kidney! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: