College Student Gives Her Exes “Exit Survery” After Getting Ghosted

There’s nothing worst than feeling like a relationship is going to being successful and never hearing from the from the person again. It’s called ghosting and it happens to the best of us.

Well Georgetown University student Katie Miller decided to be proactive about her failed relationships. She decided she’d take matters into her own hands. The 21 year old created an “exit survey” for the men she’s dated casually and seriously.

Miller told Insider ” I wanted to see if I could prevent that, and I wanted to ask why it happened without initiating a conversation,”

Her friend thinking that the survey was funny, posted it to twitter and the tweet quickly became a viral sensation.

Miller hopes that the honesty and constructive criticism will lead her to her happily every after. A few brave young men have indeed responded to the survey with small suggestions like “Come to some bars with me.” Katie’s ultimate goal is to find a partner and not get tossed in the chaos. She says “I’m hoping the responses give me something to improve on so that dating can be less confusing.”

